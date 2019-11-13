Explore Cannabis in the Public Eye at Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

As cannabis enters the mainstream, public perception is changing. Ricardo Baca, a trailblazing journalist and communications professional covering cannabis business and culture, joins the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 speaker lineup to provide insight into these shifts and how they will affect food and beverage brands seeking an edge.

As the Founder & CEO of Grasslands, a journalism-minded PR firm that works in the highly regulated industries of cannabis, energy, hemp and healthcare, Baca will present on the cannabis business in the public eye, which will give food and beverage operators thoughts on branding, the current political climate, audience identification and consumer need states. Through images, data, and his own unique position as a representative of the companies and organizations at the center of the business, Baca will paint the picture within the regulatory frame.

As we explore the impact of the overarching cannabis market on society, we will home in on the food and beverage sector. The functional properties of cannabis are a driving factor for its incorporation in food and beverage, and create a familiar conversation when educating consumers and developing messaging. How is that conversation impacted by the current state of the market? We’ll dive into the influence of branding and messaging within a fast-growing, but highly-regulated industry.

Baca joins a speaker roster that includes industry trailblazers from Caliva, NUG, Margolin & Lawrence, and Privateer Holdings. They will combine forces to provide navigation for food and beverage brands looking into growth strategies, regulatory issues, and fundraising opportunities around the cannabis business. Plenty of time will be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry.

The Cannabis Forum takes place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and is positioned to allow food, beverage and beer professionals attending NOSH Live, BevNET Live and Brewbound Live a deep dive into the legal cannabis business. Attendees of either NOSH Live, BevNET Live or Brewbound Live can attend the Cannabis Forum for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

