New Beverage Showdown 19: A New Class of Beverage Brands Pitch their Startups

The leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry is back. The 19th edition of the New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, returns to BevNET Live Summer 2020 on June 10-11 in New York City. The platform catapults startup beverage brands into the spotlight and has discovered some of the hottest products currently on the market.

The competition is a chance to hear from new industry voices: the entrepreneurs behind innovative beverage products that are just hitting shelves. Their brand stories reach thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands that are either in the room or tuning into the livestream. Through industry exposure, partnership and feedback, the competition is designed to support and accelerate the growth of these emerging beverage brands.

The New Beverage Showdown is a vital piece of the two-day BevNET Live experience, creating live case studies and providing insights into the industry’s possible future. The conference kicks off on June 10 with a semifinal round of rapid fire two-minute pitches. A panel of esteemed judges then provides constructive feedback and determines who will advance to the finals, while also taking into consideration the audience vote.

On June 11, the competition concludes with a final round of longer pitches in front of a new group of judges. A live Q&A session follows, providing valuable feedback and analysis for both the presenters and the audience. The champion will take home the trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000 – and will join the ranks of past winners such as Corsa, Health-Ade Kombucha, Cann, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, and Hoplark HopTea.

Along with enjoying a heightened profile during the event, New Beverage Showdown participants get more out of their experience. Brand founders move their networking conversations past the introductory pitch, allowing them to ask questions, find solutions and discuss partnerships. They also get on the radar of an influential group of industry leaders and experts: past judges have included executives from KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

It’s your time to shine. Pitch your beverage brand to the industry at BevNET Live this June. Applications are being accepted through May 15, 2020. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Apply Now for New Beverage Showdown 19 >>

See what it takes by rewatching presentations from New Beverage Showdown 18 from BevNET Live Winter 2019 in December. Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Summer 2020 takes place on June 9-10 at the Metropolitan West in New York City. Early registration pricing is in effect, saving you $200 per ticket. For early-stage companies, a complimentary Beverage School will be offered on June 8.

Questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2020 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 10th and 11th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 9th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.