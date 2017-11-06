Only 30 Days until the Beverage Industry’s Leading Conference, BevNET Live

In just one month over 500 beverage industry entrepreneurs and experts, including more than 150 beverage brands, will converge on the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. for BevNET Live Winter 2017. For two and a half days they will examine the current market, collaborate and identify the leading edge, and predict where the industry is headed.

On December 4th and 5th, BevNET Live will showcase actionable strategies and stories from market leaders and rising stars. Speakers set to take the stage next month include founders and top execs from Peet’s Coffee, Hint Inc., 7-Eleven, Inc., La Colombe, SPINS, Califia Farms, Kroger, and the recently acquired Chameleon Cold-Brew.

Aimed to drive the beverage industry forward through discussion and collaboration, the program will consist of presentations focused on best practices, battle scars, data insights, and cases that focus on breaking through, as well as opportunities to have in-depth conversations off-stage to create and solidify new partnerships.

Other features of the event are designed to shine the spotlight on the attendees. New Beverage Showdown 14 will pit the hottest new beverage products against each other for a live action case study. The BevNET Expo will present leading industry suppliers and service providers that can bring attending brands to the next level. Sampling Bars will showcase established and emerging brands, providing a microcosm of the industry and an opportunity to see what is coming next. And for new entrepreneurs, on Dec. 3, Beverage School will feature tactical advice and instruction aimed at increasing growth while limiting risk for new brands.

