BevNET Live: Distill Ventures to Speak; Agenda Posted

Here’s a shot of something new: BevNET Live Winter 2017 will feature a special talk from Distill Ventures, the innovation investment fund and accelerator affiliated with liquor giant Diageo.

Distill, based in London, has focused on supporting disruptive alcohol and non-alcohol products since its founding in 2013. After making over 10 investments in alcohol companies, the fund made its first foray in the non-alcoholic space last year in purchasing a minority stake in Seedlip, a distilled non-alcoholic “spirit” aimed at social drinking occasions. Distill has continued to explore opportunities in the non-alcohol category though extensive research, issuing a white paper earlier this year.

Distill co-founder and COO Dan Gaspar is just one of the amazing speakers you’ll find on the BevNET Live agenda, which we’ve now posted on the event site.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, investor, supplier, or just there to soak up industry knowledge and strategy, the agenda is filled with speakers who are there to help and guide the emerging beverage community, by information, inspiration, or both.

Among previously unannounced highlights are:

— Interviews with decision-makers from top-flight retailers, including Kroger and 7-Eleven

— Kara Goldin, the CEO and co-founder of HINT Inc., one of the largest independent beverage brands on the market, talking about the fundamentals of the lifestyle brand

— Actionable, strategic insights on the latest developments in the e-commerce world and an update on the integration of Whole Foods into the Amazon system from expert Betsy McGinn

— Brand and entrepreneur profiles and case studies from Kevin Rutherford, the CEO of nuun and Matt Thomas, the CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha

— A peek into the changing retail and consumer environment for beverage brands from Andrew Henkel of SPINS

In addition to its speakers and panels, BevNET Live will also offer a broad mix of opportunities to network with new friends and connections, create exposure for new products through sampling, the Livestream Lounge, podcast pitches and the New Beverage Showdown.

There’s roughly a month to go before the event — don’t miss out. Registration is available online.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2017 takes place on December 4 and 5 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The event is a twice-a-year conference that connects beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to foster innovation, creativity and cooperation to accelerate advancement of the beverage industry.

