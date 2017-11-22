BevNET Live’s Beverage School: Learn the Ropes of the Beverage Industry

Beverage School, a special half-day “Beverages 101″ session, allows early-stage beverage entrepreneurs to get a head start on the networking and high-level strategy established at BevNET Live. Taking place the day before the main conference, on December 3rd, young brand founders will have the chance to learn the basics, ask questions, and have 1-on-1 conversations with industry veterans.

What’s on the agenda? Beverage School attendees can expect early-to-mid-stage company lifecycle insights covering branding, product development, sales and marketing, fundraising, regulation, distribution and more. And what isn’t discussed in the front of the room will be answered at a special round table Q&A at the end of the session, where a set of extra “table captains” lend subject matter expertise on handling the press, valuations, route-to-market and other important disciplines.

Beverage School begins at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the Venice Ballroom. Here’s the schedule:

11:30 – 12:00 PM: Beverage School Registration12:00 – 12:30 PM: Commercializing Innovation — James Tonkin, Founder & President, Healthy Brand Builders

12:30 – 1:00 PM: Regulation in a Bottle: Legal Preparation and Protection for Innovative Brands — Ivan Wasserman, Partner, Amin Talati

1:00 – 1:30 PM: Considering Retail Channel Strategy — Debbie Wildrick, Chief Strategy Officer, MetaBrand

1:30 – 2:00 PM: Networking Break

2:00 – 2:30 PM: The In-Market Execution Toolkit — David Meniane, Executive Vice President, L.A. Libations; Robert Macias, VP of Field Operations, L.A. Libations

2:30 – 3:00 PM: The New Marketing Playbook — Vivian Rhoads, Founder, Verge Strategy Inc.

3:00 – 3:30 PM: Financing Stages for Entrepreneurial Beverage Companies — Mike Burgmaier, Managing Partner, Whipstitch Capital

3:30 – 5:00 PM: Roundtable Networking Session

Beverage School is free for registered BevNET Live attendees, but a separate registration is required to reserve your seat.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2017 takes place on December 4 and 5 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The event is a twice-a-year conference that connects beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to foster innovation, creativity and cooperation to accelerate advancement of the beverage industry.

BevNET Live is a two-day forum for beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to gather and exchange ideas through interactive panels, lectures, and networking.

Attendees are able to access the expertise of investment professionals on ways to attract funding, successful brand owners about their inspiring stories, retail and distribution gatekeepers on growth strategies and industry advisors on sales, marketing, and branding challenges. BevNET Live offers extensive and in-depth programming and networking with other attendees and the BevNET.com community, which has spent more than a decade dedicating itself to careful reporting on the fast-moving beverage industry. More than just a conference, BevNET LIVE includes exclusive offerings including the BevNET Live Expo, the New Beverage Showdown, a Sampling Bar option for all attendees, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs, and more.