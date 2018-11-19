Beverage School: Education for Startup Beverage Brands at BevNET Live on Dec. 2

Beverage School is a half-day session on December 2nd — the day prior to the BevNET Live Winter 2018 main conference — designed to provide early-stage beverage entrepreneurs and industry newcomers a look at the basics of operating and growing a beverage company.

The education session presents actionable takeaways for young beverage brands and a head start on networking via expert roundtables. This winter’s agenda tackles product design, retail strategy, merchandising, marketing, investment, and HR best practices.

Beverage School begins at 12:30 PM on Sunday, December 2nd in the Venice Room at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel at 1700 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, CA 90401. It’s open to all brands attending BevNET Live Winter 2018, which will be held the following two days, December 3rd and December 4th.

Here is the agenda for the the BevNET Live Winter 2018 Beverage School:

12:30 – 1:00 PM Beverage School Registration & Networking

1:00 – 1:10 PM Introduction

1:10 – 1:35 PM Design – Kelly Criswell, Chief Creative Officer, The GRO Agency

1:35 – 2:00 PM Launching in RetailRobert Macias, VP of Field Operations, L.A. LibationsHector Gonzalez Jr., Director of Merchandising, Gonzalez Northgate Markets

2:00 – 2:20 PM The Life of The Entrepreneur – Austin Allan, Founder, Tio Gazpacho

2:20 – 2:45 PM Break

2:45 – 3:10 PM Marketing at Launch – Arthur Gallego, Principal, Gallego & Co.

3:10 – 3:35 PM Cap Tables and Dilution: What Investment Mean – Jeremy Halpern, Partner & Director of Business Development, Nutter

3:35 – 4:00 PM Hiring and Company Structure – Josh Wand, Founder and CEO, ForceBrands

4:00 – 5:00 PM Roundtable Networking Session

BevNET Live attendees are invited to register for Beverage School at no additional cost. Limited space is available so please reserve your seat.

If you want to attend the BevNET Live Winter 2018 Beverage School, you must register for the BevNET Live conference on December 3rd and 4th in Santa Monica, CA. The conference is only 14 days away, so register today to secure your seat.

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.