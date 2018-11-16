BevNET Live Breakouts: Foodservice and Amazon Sales; Regulation; CBD; Can Your Brand Be Food?

We love to give you tough choices, as this wide-ranging list of Breakout Sessions for the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 3, the first day of the BevNET Live Winter 2018 conference, should demonstrate. Not tied to the mainstage agenda, attendees can choose what topic they want to dive into — twice. Our two flights of breakouts give focused looks at topics like the use of CBD in beverages, Amazon and e-retail success, an update on current regulatory issues affecting beverage companies, strategies for extending beyond beverage into food, windows into the food service channel, using data at the store shelf, and a pair of flavor and ingredient trend talks.

Free-flowing and informal these breakout sessions are highly interactive, allowing attendees to ask speakers tough questions specific to their business, providing the answers needed to grow and explore future opportunities.

Session 1 breakouts (2:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.)

Extending Platforms to Food

Brand leaders from Bulletproof, GoodBelly and Good Karma walk through the steps they took to expand beyond beverage and enter into the world of food — and what to watch out for when you do.

Grow Your Amazon Sales Like Mushrooms

Founder of E-commerce powerhouse Four Sigmatic, Tero Isokauppila, will show attendees his strategy for employing the Amazon platform to build a successful online business model.

Regulatory/Legal Update

Justin Prochnow, a partner at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a respected advisor in the food and beverage industry, providing counsel to companies on appropriate claims and compliant labels. He will give an update on the current status of regulatory issues, claims and the current focus of the FDA.

Flavor Trends: Insights from the Experts

Symrise, a leading global supplier of flavors, will be represented by Emmanuel Laroche, the VP of Marketing, to share insight into consumer flavor preferences based on their expansive global audience.

Session 2 breakouts (2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Food Service: Two Lenses into the Channel

We’ll look at food service from a few angles: Jessi Moffitt, the Director of Innovation at Canteen, will provide general insights into working in food service, while Ito En’s , Adam Hertel will share his brand’s story of its move into breakrooms and commissaries; meanwhile, beverage veteran Gerry Martin of Al’s Beverage Company will talk about the changing state of fountain and dispensing in a variety of locations.

CBD and Beverage

Leaders from InterContinental Beverage Capital and BDS Analytics will come together for a look into both the investment and data surrounding the use of CBD in beverage.

Winning at the Shelf: How to Leverage Data for Retail Execution

Max Baumann, the Founder & CEO of Basemakers,, and Matthew Brogie, the CEO of field solution provider Repsly will share insight into how analytical tools and services are critical to keep products moving off shelves.

The Shifting Landscape of Tea Beverages

Finlays holds a leading role in tea, focused on providing CPG companies with top quality ingredients. From sourcing to producing a viable product, Arthur Lopez, the Director of Sales NA, will weigh in on the changes the company is seeing throughout the global tea industry.

