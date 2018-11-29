BevNET Live Livestream: Watch Main Stage Presentations & Additional Interviews

Next week’s BevNET Live Winter 2018 is tracking to be the largest conference to-date and will likely sell out. But even if you don’t have a seat at the conference, we don’t want you to miss out on the important conversations happening on the main stage and in the Livestream Studio. We will make a free livestream available on December 3rd and 4th, thanks to the support of ADM and Origin House.

The free livestream runs Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, and Tuesday, December 4th, from 9 a.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. PT. The two-day BevNET Live agenda is packed with case studies of both established and emerging beverage companies, deep dives into growing categories, deal breakdowns and insight into the world’s largest retailer.

Featured on the agenda is the New Beverage Showdown, which kicks off with the semi-final round on Monday at 8:00 a.m. PT, with the finals to follow on the second day of the conference. Tune in to hear the emerging beverage brands pitch their business plans and vote for the winner. Voting information will be provided on the livestream.

As a livestream viewer, you have the exclusive access to additional commentary and interviews through the BevNET Live Winter 2018 Livestream Studio. We have interviews lined up with attendees representing companies such as Oatly, Peet’s Coffee, Ocean Spray, La Colombe, Harmless Harvest and Distill Ventures. The full two-day Livestream Studio schedule can be found below.

Day 1

9:35 AM – Anna Collins, President/COO, Bulletproof

9:45 AM – John Fieldly, CEO, Celsius

12:35 PM – Heidi Otto, Portfolio Director, Distill Ventures

12:45 PM – Afzal Hasan, President & General Counsel, Origin House

12:55 PM – James Fayel, CEO, Zest Tea

1:00 PM – Blake Mitchell, Owner, Interact

1:10 PM – Laura Jakobsen, Co-Founder/CEO, teaRIOT

1:20 PM – Mike Messersmith, General Manager, Oatly

1:30 PM – Gretchen Koch, Director of Marketing/Innovation, Peet’s Coffee

1:40 PM – Samantha Tannor, Founder/CEO, Mother Matcha

3:50 PM – Jim Tonkin, Founder & President, Healthy Brand Builders

4:00 PM – Todd Carmichael, Co-Founder/CEO, La Colombe

4:10 PM – Rana Chang, Owner, House Kombucha

4:20 PM – Michael Christopher, Chief Mood Officer, mood33

4:30 PM – Todd Gibson, Founder/CEO, Yerbae

4:40 PM – Lisa Tirino, Sr. Manager – Innovation R&D, Ocean Spray Cranberries

4:50 PM – Thomas Ventura, Founder, Qure Water

4:55 PM – Jeff MClelland, Owner, Brand Beverages, Inc.

Day 2

10:35 AM – Jenna Stephenson, Director of Marketing, Harmless Harvest

10:45 AM – Alan Murray, CEO, Next Foods/GoodBelly

12:35 PM – Chris Hunter, Co-Founder/CEO, Koia

12:45 PM – Jessica Pratt, SVP – Sales, Pop & Bottle

12:55 PM – Annie Brainard, Chief Blending Officer, MOJO Cold Brewed Coffee

1:00 PM – Matt Matros, Founder, Limitless

1:10 PM – Mark Turner, CEO, HeatGenie

1:20 PM – TBD

3:35 PM – New Beverage Showdown 16 Winner Interview

To access the main stage presentations and Livestream Studio interviews, simply visit the livestream page starting at 8 a.m. PT on Monday, December 3rd.

If you want to be in the room, BevNET Live Winter 2018 is almost sold out and only a few tickets remain. Register today to secure your seat.

Join us next year at BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York, NY and BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, CA. Early registration is now available.

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will return to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California on December 3rd and 4th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, December 2nd at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.