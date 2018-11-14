BevNET Live: Steps to Strategic Investment, with Dean Foods, Good Karma, and 2x Consumer Products GP

The BevNET Live audience will get a special look at the ways emerging brands and large companies can help develop next-level products and platforms together under the right partnership structure when executives from Good Karma Foods, Dean Foods and 2x Consumer Products Growth Partners take the stage.

Their talk, a highlight of second day of the BevNET Live program, will explore the early and intermediate steps that brought together the dairy company and the fast-growing plant-based milk-alternative brand, steps on a path that led to Dean Foods taking a majority stake in Good Karma earlier this year. Along the way, the smaller brand’s growth was financed by and planned with 2x Partners, which helped develop scale for Good Karma and attracted a distribution agreement and investment from Dean Foods.

This featured discussion will bring together 2x Partners’ Sharon Kieffer, Good Karma’s Doug Radi and Dean Foods’ Alex Jacobs. Together they will outline the way the three companies were able to bring their goals and capabilities into alignment for their mutual benefit, while also providing insight into the challenges facing any independent beverage company that is trying to scale up to finish a deal with a larger partner.

At a time when strategics are ramping up investment in entrepreneurial beverage brands, this session will offer attendees a new lens into the methods venture capital and corporate M&A can work together to build scale.

