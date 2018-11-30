BevNET Live Winter 2018 is Sold Out; Waitlist Now Available

BevNET Live Winter 2018 has officially hit capacity and is sold out. Over 775 beverage industry founders and executives registered to attend the leading conference for the U.S. beverage industry next week in Santa Monica, Calf., which makes it the largest BevNET Live conference to-date.

For those of you that missed your chance to claim your seat at the conference, a waitlist is now available. Once signed up you will be notified if an opening arises.

If you aren’t able to make it, tune into the action on the free livestream to catch the important conversations happening on the main stage and in the Livestream Studio, available on December 3rd and 4th.

Important note: As per the published terms of registration, there are no cancellations or rain checks for the BevNET Live conference.

If you missed your chance this year, start planning for 2019! Early registration is available for BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York, NY and BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, CA.

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis.

