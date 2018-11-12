BevNET Live Winter Agenda Released: Find FIJI, Peer Beyond Beer, Explore Equality

The BevNET Live Winter 2018 agenda, packed with over 30 distinguished beverage industry leaders, has been released. The two-day conference returns to Santa Monica, CA on December 3 and 4 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Curated to provide attendees with actionable takeaways and inspiration to move their beverage businesses forward, we’re showcasing several special sessions:

During a visit from Elizabeth Stephenson, the president of FIJI Water, we will discuss methods for keeping brands lively and relevant as they mature and grow.

The audience will take a look inside Anheuser Busch InBev’s plans for non-alcoholic beverages with Randy Ornstein, the VP of Sales for the Beyond Beer Portfolio.

We will hear about the state of Women in Beverage from three important executives and innovators: Sheryl O’Loughlin, the CEO of Rebbl, Sharelle Klaus, founder of Dry Soda, and marketer extraordinaire Vanessa Walker, the founder of Millennial Brands.

Outside of the main stage program, attendees will continue their conversations during networking opportunities such as the Sample Bar, BevNET Live Expo and Official Afterparty powered by ForceBrands.

The New Beverage Showdown also returns for its 16th edition this December. The startup competition pits the hottest new beverages against each other on the BevNET Live stage, starting first thing in the morning on Dec. 3 and continuing through the following day.

Early-stage brands are invited to kickstart the conference with additional education at Beverage School, a half-day crash course for beverage startups on Sunday, December 2.

