Canteen and Forto Join BevNET Live Winter 2018 Lineup

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will feature speakers who can talk about where you’re headed and the kinds of adjustments it takes to get there. Joining the main stage lineup will be Jessi Moffitt, the director of innovation at national vending company Canteen, and Neel Premkumar, the founder and CEO of fast-growing coffee brand Forto.

Jessi Moffitt will give a special presentation on positioning entrepreneurial brands within high-profile workplaces. Focusing on “winning the break room”, Moffitt will take attendees inside the national footprint serviced by Canteen, a Compass Group company providing national vending, market, cafe, and coffee solutions across workplaces, travel and entertainment venues, and more.

Forto CEO Neel Premkumar will give attendees a look at a brand in transition as Forto navigates changes in distribution and marketing strategy, the result of organic growth and accelerators like investment and the changing setup of key distributor KDP. As Forto adds new product lines and expands its platform from the shot rack to the coffee set and cold box, as well as moves toward a consumer focused marketing strategy, Premkumar will show his fellow entrepreneurs how he prioritizes and addresses challenges and his key expectations for Forto’s future.

Outside the main room, there is plenty to talk about. Attendees revisit the pitches presented in the New Beverage Showdown competition. Brand founders sample their new products and receive actionable feedback at the Sample Bar. Industry players take a seat in the Livestream Studio to share their stories with the online viewers. And everyone comes together for the BevNET Live Expo and Official Afterparty to continue the conversations with more than 700 other industry decision makers attending the conference.

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will be held on December 3rd and 4th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. For early-stage companies, a complimentary Beverage School will be offered on December 2nd.

About BevNET Live

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.