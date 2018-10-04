Category Trailblazers Kick Off BevNET Live Winter 2018 Speaker Lineup

Here’s a preview of what’s to come: category trailblazers and channel pioneers. The first round of speakers has been released for BevNET Live Winter 2018 in Santa Monica, CA this December.

Much like past BevNET Live conferences, the speaker lineup will feature over 25 market leaders and industry innovators that will take the stage to deliver talks on best practices, battle scars, data insights, with cases that focus on breaking through or getting to the next level and the lessons learned in the process. Here’s a glimpse of what we have in store:

GT Dave is the Founder & CEO of GT’s Living Foods, and a pioneer in the kombucha space. He helped create the kombucha category with his line of #1 selling products and will discuss how the company maintains a tight bond with its consumers as it continues to scale.

David Karr is the Chief Brand Cebador/Co-founder of Guayakí Yerba Mate, an early arrival to the natural “clean energy” drink category that has seen explosive growth in the past two years. Driving this growth is a long-term vision to regenerate ecosystems and create vibrant communities. Karr will discuss the work that goes into building a brand that is designed to remain independent and fulfill its mission.

Tero Isokauppila is the Founder of Four Sigmatic, a nature-centric Nordic company specializing in functional superfoods, mushrooms, and adaptogens. He will share his experience as a trailblazer in a new category of mushroom-based products and his methods for turning this brand into an e-commerce powerhouse.

With two days to dive into the state of the beverage industry, we pace the event to have plenty of time to network. Conversations are fueled by case studies, business plans presented during the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, new products showcased at the Sampling Bar, and off-stage interviews in our Livestream Studio. The BevNET Live Expo and Official Afterparty also provide additional time to mix and mingle with more than 700 other industry decision makers attending the conference.

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will be held on December 3rd and 4th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. For early-stage companies, a complimentary Beverage School will be offered on December 2nd.

