New Beverage Showdown 16: Meet the Players

BevNET Live Winter 2018 is only five days away and we’re excited to pull back the curtain on the semi-finalists and judges that will take the conference stage next week in Santa Monica, Calif. New Beverage Showdown, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., is the beverage industry’s leading pitch competition, selecting the most innovative and scalable startup beverage brands from a group of promising contenders.

The two-day pitch competition is an integral piece of BevNET Live, during which twelve emerging beverage businesses are invited on stage to share their strategies and products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback and commentary, and provide case studies for attendees to learn from and spark new ideas.

The semifinal round of New Beverage Showdown 15 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3rd, concluding at 9:30 a.m. The group of six finalists will be announced at 12:30 p.m. The final presentations will take place the following day, Tuesday, December 4th, when a new group of judges will pick a winner.

New Beverage Showdown 16 semifinalists:

HopTea

JoeFroyo

Mother Matcha

Riff

KidsLuv

Split Decision

Hubble

ESLENA

TruRonia

Joybird Wellness

Hope & Sesame

Zest Tea

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Matt Hughes, VP Emerging Brands Incubation, VEB

Kelly Mudge Criswell, Chief Creative Officer, The GRO Agency

Pat Bolden, President/Co-Founder, L.A. Libations

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, CEO, BevNET

Kellam Mattie, VP of Marketing and Innovation, VEB

Ken Sadowsky, Sr. Beverage Advisor, Verlinvest

Vanessa Walker, Founder, Millennial Brands

BevNET Live attendees and livestream viewers will also have a say in the selection process. Audience votes will be weighted by attendance, aggregated, and the final tally will be utilized to assist judges in their decision-making.

In addition to massive industry exposure, the winner of New Beverage Showdown 16 will be awarded a $10,000 advertising package, and join past winners, including Health-Ade, MALK, Tio Gazpacho, Rise Brewing, Simply Soupreme, Bear Squeeze and Grady’s Cold Brew.

In addition to this impressive lineup, over 725 beverage professionals are already registered and the conference is going to sell out. If you want to watch the live competition, and join these industry players, secure your seat today before it’s sold out.

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will return to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California on December 3rd and 4th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, December 2nd at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.