Walmart, Spindrift to Speak at BevNET Live in Just 30 Days

Hundreds of beverage entrepreneurs and professionals are expected to gather in Santa Monica, CA for BevNET Live Winter 2018 on December 3rd and 4th. This is the 20th BevNET Live conference, and will brings together an incredible lineup and audience of emerging and established brands, as well as beverage-focused investors, retailers, suppliers and service providers.

Here are two of the speakers who will share strategic insights on the BevNET Live stage:

Sarah Alderson, the DMM of Chilled Packaged Goods at Walmart, who will outline the company’s new approach to working with beverage brands in emerging categories.

Bill Creelman, the Founder and CEO of Spindrift, who will discuss how beverage brands can use a mix of carefully curated retail channels, pricing strategy and marketing to create a premium brand that separates itself from the competition.

The current speaker lineup also features beverage leaders like: GT Dave of GT’s Living Foods, Sheryl O’Loughlin of REBBL, Tero Isokauppila of Four Sigmatic, Neel Premkumar of FORTO Coffee and David Karr of Guyakí Yerba Mate. They will take the stage to share ideas about breaking through into new channels and categories, thinking about the transactions that can take brands to the next level, and the lessons learned in the process.

The New Beverage Showdown also returns for its 16th edition this December. The startup competition pits the hottest new beverages against each other on the BevNET Live stage.

Brand are also invited to participate in additional education and networking opportunities: Beverage School is a half-day crash course for beverage startups on Sunday, December 2nd, and the Sample Bar is a unique showcase of cutting-edge beverage products currently on the market.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will return to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California on December 3rd and 4th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, December 2nd at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.