BevNET Live: Inside Changing Distribution Landscape for Beverages with KeHE

BevNET Live will feature a look at the new landscape for national distribution of innovative beverage brands with a talk delivered by KeHE’s own Katie Paul, the company’s vice president of category management and growth solutions and Alex Marx, director of customer insights and growth solutions.

The pair will look at ways brands can take their own innovations and combine with them the trends that distributors and retailers are observing to offer insights on successful growth and relationship development strategies.

KeHE, one of the country’s largest independent national distributors, has ties to stores in both the incubation channels of natural and specialty stores and major supermarket retailers, as well as its own retail properties. With deep backgrounds in category analytics and the beverage market in particular, Paul and Marx will provide tricks that will help brands both work with distributors, scale a national footprint and establish themselves within stores even as the trend environment changes.

These two speakers will join a BevNET Live Winter 2019 lineup of entrepreneurs, investors and brand builders that also currently includes Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka co-founder Clayton Christopher, Dry Soda CEO Sharelle Klaus, Fiji Water Group president Elizabeth Stephenson, and many more. Together, they will share a comprehensive look at best practices, data insights and lessons learned to benefit their own beverage businesses.

Sampling and networking is also a main focus at BevNET Live, with additional opportunities like the Beverage School startup session on Dec. 8, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

BevNET Live Winter 2019 takes place on December 9th and 10th and is only 42 days away. Join the beverage community in taking over the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.. The room block at the Loews always sells out, so register today to secure your room at the lowest rate.

Questions about the BevNET Live conference can be directed to the BevNET Events team. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.