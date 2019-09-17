BevNET Live Winter 2019: The Effects of Growth with Brew Dr. Kombucha

What changes when you go from startup to national player? Matt Thomas, CEO and founder of Brew Dr. Kombucha, will share the answer. Taking the stage at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in December, Thomas will use Brew Dr.’s expansion into national distribution as a way to examine the challenges and decisions entrepreneurs and brand leaders must make as they stretch.

Matt Thomas will discuss the effects of brand growth on the entrepreneurial mindset and on several key business areas: From a company structure standpoint, he will discuss honoring early employees and business units while also professionalizing the expanding set of roles needed to run a growing business. He’ll also discuss how the company changes when sales focus goes from local or regional to national, as well as the way it approaches both fundraising and expenditures as it steps into a leadership role in a fast-growing category.

Thomas’s story will give attending brands a clear look at the road that lies ahead as they scale, and help identify many of the challenges that they will encounter on their individual journeys towards growth.

He joins a BevNET Live Winter 2019 speaker lineup of beverage entrepreneurs, investors and brand builders that also currently includes Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka co-founder Clayton Christopher, Dry Soda CEO Sharelle Klaus, Fiji Water Group president Elizabeth Stephenson, among others to be announced soon. Together, they will share a comprehensive look at best practices, data insights and lessons learned to benefit their own beverage businesses.

