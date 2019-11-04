Chobani President Peter McGuinness, La Colombe Co-Founder and CEO Todd Carmichael to Speak at BevNET Live

The cooperative dynamic between young and mature entrepreneurial brands will be front and center on Dec. 9 at BevNET Live in Santa Monica when Peter McGuinness, Chobani’s president, and Todd Carmichael, the CEO and co-founder of La Colombe, take part in a “fireside conversation” on the challenges of timing innovation in beverage categories and the way the companies’ close ties allow them to learn from each other in terms of product development and scale.

Two of the most highly respected branding minds in CPG, Carmichael and McGuinness are linked in that their core products have both taken advantage of highly differentiated, supply chain-driven, confidently marketed innovations to help ignite competition and spark consumer growth within their respective categories. With Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya a majority equity owner in La Colombe, the companies are able to compare new product strategies and trends in the market from the perspective of the nimbler startup and the scaled CPG enterprise.

McGuinness and Carmichael will bring insights from their prospective companies and careers to the stage in a conversation that will both inspire and educate the entrepreneurial audience at BevNET Live. As both of these brands look to the future, the lessons these leaders have learned will be shared for the benefit of the next great innovative consumer brands.

These two speakers will join a BevNET Live Winter 2019 lineup of entrepreneurs, investors and brand builders that also currently includes Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka co-founder Clayton Christopher, Dry Soda CEO Sharelle Klaus, Fiji Water Group president Elizabeth Stephenson, and many more. Together, they will share a comprehensive look at best practices, data insights and lessons learned to benefit their own beverage businesses.

Sampling and networking is also a main focus at BevNET Live, with additional opportunities like the Beverage School startup session on Dec. 8, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

