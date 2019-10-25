Early Registration Ends Today for BevNET’s Winter 2019 Events

When the clock strikes midnight, early registration prices expire for our BevNET Live, NOSH Live and Brewbound Live Winter 2019 events. The beverage, food, and beer events for industry executives return to Santa Monica this December.

NOSH Live, a two-day event for natural food entrepreneurs, and Brewbound Live, a two-day event for brewery leaders, take place on Wednesday, December 4th and Thursday, December 5th. Cannabis Forum, a one-day event navigating the intersection of cannabis and food and beverage, takes place on Friday, December 6th. And BevNET Live, the leading event for the beverage industry, takes place on December 9th and 10th. Attendees looking to attend multiple events receive additional discounts on top of early registration pricing.

Start planning your trip to Santa Monica to join hundreds of beverage, natural food, and beer entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and industry experts. Speakers have been released and include all-stars from the respective industries. The BevNET Live speaker lineup features beverage industry a-listers from AriZona, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Fiji Water, and KEHE. The NOSH Live speaker roster includes natural food industry trailblazers from Whole Foods Market, RightRice, Perfect Snacks and Buzzfeed’s Tasty. And to round it out, Brewbound Live speakers taking the stage will be brewery leaders from Bissell Brothers, The Lost Abbey, MillerCoors and Karl Strauss.

In less than 24 hours prices jump $200 per ticket for the above events. Attending more than one? Those savings multiply. Register for BevNET Live Winter 2019, register for NOSH Live Winter 2019, and/or register for Brewbound Live Winter 2019 to take advantage of the early registration savings.

If you’re also looking to explore the emerging cannabis industry, the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage will take place Friday, December 6th, the day after NOSH Live and Brewbound Live. Food and beverage executives attending NOSH Live or Brewbound Live on December 4th and 5th, and/or BevNET Live on December 9th and 10th, qualify for discounted registration to the Cannabis Forum.

New this year: Taste Radio Live on December 7th, the Saturday amidst the largest events, will provide behind-the-scenes to a live recording of our Taste Radio podcast. The lineup will include two one hour interviews with industry all-stars. Taste Radio Live is free for all attendees and will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Here is the full schedule of Winter 2019 events:

Tuesday, December 3

NOSH Live Boot Camp

Wednesday, December 4 –

Thursday, December 5

NOSH Live Winter 2019

Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Friday, December 6

Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Saturday, December 7

Taste Radio Live

Sunday, December 8

BevNET Live Beverage School

Monday, December 9 –

Tuesday, December 10

BevNET Live Winter 2019

