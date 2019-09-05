Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Brand Builders: Meet BevNET Live Winter 2019’s First Wave of Speakers

We’ve already announced that we’re taking over the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel this December for the largest BevNET Live ever. Next up: let’s meet some of the insiders, investors, and entrepreneurs who will be guiding our conversations, from inside the ballroom to outside by the pool. Here’s the first round of amazing speakers:

Clayton Christopher is an entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka, and is also a co-founder of CAVU Ventures, which has invested in Bai, Health-Ade, Bulletproof, High Brew Coffee, REBBL, WTRMLN WTR, among other food and beverage brands.

Sharelle Klaus is the CEO of Dry Soda, a company that has grown to be a nationally recognized brand of better-for-you sodas.

Mark Olivieri is the CMO & GM of eCommerce at OWYN, and is responsible for building the OWYN – Only What You Need brand from the ground up including identity, positioning, personality, and brand marketing strategies.

Elizabeth Stephenson is President of the FIJI Water Group, one of the largest premium water brands in the U.S. A longtime executive with The Wonderful Company, she has also led the POM Wonderful brand of juices and leads the company’s M&A endeavors.

Jason Cohen is the co-founder and CEO of Halen Brands, a CPG incubator and venture capital company, which boasts a portfolio of brands that include OWYN, Chef’s Cut Jerky, From the Ground Up and Joyfuls. Jason has also invested, raised capital, and previously or currently holds Board Member positions for various companies in the consumer products space.

Tyler Ricks is currently an Operating Partner at Continental Grain & Arlon Investments, an investment firm focused on the food, agriculture, and commodities sectors. With 25+ years in the food and beverage industry, he’s held executive level positions at Peet’s Coffee, PepsiCo, Bear Naked, Plum Organics, and Einstein Noah’s and has been an active angel investor and advisor to many brands.

These beverage industry leaders will take the stage to share their experiences, reflect on the current state of the marketplace and provide insights and predictions for the future. Sharing strategy on everything from brand building to attracting financing, they will offer the BevNET Live Winter 2019 audience a comprehensive look into where the industry is headed as we enter the new year, as well as explore best practices, data insights and lessons learned to benefit the growth of their own businesses.

The complete BevNET Live speaker lineup will feature more than 20 beverage industry founders, executives and gatekeepers.

Sampling and networking are also a focus at BevNET Live, with additional opportunities like the Beverage School startup session on Dec. 8th, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

BevNET Live Winter 2019 takes place on December 9th and 10th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.. The room block at the Loews is now available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today to lock in the room you want at the lowest rate.

Questions about the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

