If You’re Missing BevNET Live: Watch Live Main Stage Presentations & Attendee Interviews

We’re gearing up for the biggest BevNET Live ever! If you’re not one of the 850+ registered, and can’t make a last minute trip to Santa Monica, you can watch the main stage presentations away from the action. We will have a free live stream of BevNET Live Winter 2019 available on Monday, December 9th and Tuesday, December 10th, thanks to the support of our sponsors, Beck Flavors and Symrise.

You won’t be able to have face-to-face conversations about capital, product formulation, scale and retail, or sample the hundreds of innovative beverage products, but you will be able to take away some insights from the strategic business presentations on the main stage. The live broadcast of BevNET Live Winter 2019 event will run on Monday, December 9th from 8:00 a.m. PST to 4:30 p.m. PST and Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. PST to 3:15 p.m. PST.

The two-day agenda kicks off with the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown 18 pitch competition, and is followed with presentations from beverage industry trailblazers and experts. Discussions will cover important topics for beverage brands, such as retail and distribution strategies, product innovation, growth opportunities, and fundraising best practices.

As a special bonus, livestream viewers can tap into additional insights and commentary during networking breaks from attendee interviews in our on-site Livestream Studio. Sitting down in the studio will be founders and CEOs from Flying Embers, Nutpods, Harmless Harvest, Elmhurst 1925, and more.

Day one schedule:

9:35 AM Tapan Shah, Principal, PepsiCo Ventures Group

9:45 AM Madeline Haydon, Founder & CEO, nutpods

12:35 PM Bob Nakasone, Managing Director, First Beverage Group

12:45 PM Shari Stein Curry, Founder & CEO, The Living Apothecary

12:55 PM Rusty Jones, Co-Founder, hellowater

1:05 PM Jamie Danek, Co-Founder & CEO, Humm Kombucha

1:15 PM Bill Moses, CEO, Flying Embers

1:25 PM Matt Carr, President, Beck Flavors

1:35 PM John Meyer, Creative Director, knoodle

1:45 PM Jessica Qussar, VP of Marketing, Roar Beverage Co.

3:35 PM Katherine Cole, Director M&A, Emerging Growth, Molson Coors

3:45 PM Ahmed Nour, Category Development Manager North America, Symrise

3:55 PM Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder, Poppi

4:05 PM Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands

4:15 PM Genevieve Brazelton, Co-Founder & CMO, The Bitter Housewife

4:25 PM Jim Tonkin, Founder/President, Healthy Brand Builders

Day two schedule:

10:05 AM Hannah Crum, President & Co-Founder, Kombucha Brewers International

10:15 AM Arif Fazal, Founder & Managing Director, Blueberry Ventures

11:35 AM Ben Mand, CEO, Harmless Harvest

11:45 AM Heba Mahmoud, VP of Marketing, Elmhurst 1925

11:55 AM Dave Colina, Founder & CEO, O2

12:05 PM Paul Evers, Co-Founder & CEO, Riff Cold Brew

12:15 PM Megan Riggs, Founder & CEO, Crunchy Hydration

12:25 PM Ryan Emmons, Founder & CEO, Waiakea

12:35 PM David Westall, President, Red Kangaroo Beverages

