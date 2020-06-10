Livestream of BevNET Live Winter 2019

We're LIVE from the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on December 9th from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM PT and December 10th from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM PT. Tune into leading beverage industry discussions. View the agenda to see what's happening.

Want to be there in person? Super Early Registration is open for BevNET Live Summer 2020 in New York, New York. Join the beverage industry on June 10th and 11th. Register early and save $250 per person!

Register Early & Save >>