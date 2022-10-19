BevNET Live Winter 2022: GHOST Founders to Share Community, Content Strategy

BevNET Live will feature a talk on fast growth and content strategy with GHOST Lifestyle co-founders Daniel Lourenco and Ryan Hughes

Since launching an energy drink in 2020, GHOST has quietly settled into the express lane of the energy/fitness nexus to reach more than 50,000 points of distribution. It has done so with very little advertising, PR, or storytelling beyond what it generates within its offices, yet the community and lifestyle the brand represents has allowed it to partner with beverage giant AB-InBev as part of its push into the non-alcoholic beverage space.

Without outside agency help, the company has instead let consumers inside its offices and created a transparent approach to community, positivity, and inclusiveness that has made GHOST into a true lifestyle brand. The company’s content, dialogue with consumers, and product offerings reflect a refreshing mix of fitness, humor, and inclusion. Whether it’s energy drinks, protein shakes, or protein powders, the company has inked licensing deals with existing brands to create differentiation around product flavors and characters that turn the serious business of muscle building and energy into something rarely seen: fun.

Hughes and Lourenco will join the lineup to discuss the ways that they maintain the brand’s deep focus on its community, how it cultivated its target consumer group and how it targets that group through content. They’ll explain the ways that the brand ethos represents the approach of its founders and employees, while also discussing some of the challenges that have come as the company has broadened its product set and moved from traditional fitness channels into a fast-paced brick-and-mortar retail strategy.

Early registration pricing expires this Friday, October 21. Register by the end of the day on Friday to save $100 per person. Insiders save an additional $100.

Register for BevNET Live >>

Limited sponsorships remain for BevNET Live Winter 2022 as well. Connect with our sales team to get involved.

About Daniel Lourenco and Ryan Hughes

Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST, always enjoyed fitness but his career didn’t start in the industry. A self-proclaimed cereal aficionado and giant sneakerhead, Dan transitioned from being a commercial pilot and flight instructor in his mid-twenties to working for a leading brand in the sports nutrition space. Dan had the goal to create a brand about people who want to look and feel their best no matter where they are in their life and teamed up with Co-Founder Ryan Hughes to create GHOST in 2016.

Ryan Hughes is the Co-Founder and CMO of GHOST. Ryan’s success as a brand marketer is the result of his experience in front of the camera as an international fitness cover model and his understanding of the power of listening to customers and their feedback. In addition to his creative, content, and social media marketing skills, Ryan believes the power of your network is the most powerful thing in the world. He used this philosophy to not only become New York City’s top fitness professional but also drive GHOST’s meteoric growth in the last six years. With his marketing skills, GHOST quickly became a favorite amongst influencers, fitness professionals, and those just starting their fitness journey.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.