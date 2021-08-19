Supercharge Lineup: Power Your Growth with Strategy, Tactics, and Resources

BevNET and NOSH are delighted to announce our lineup for our Supercharge: Growth & Scale virtual event, taking place on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

The group combines experience in determining growth strategy, applying tactics to fuel that growth, and the kind of trade-offs around resources that take place as brands move into periods of growth and scale.

Our practitioners are coming from places of expertise and experience:

NutPods CEO Madeline Haydon and her CFO, Geoffrey Haydon, will take a look at the growth story of their brand through the resource allocations required by different phases of company development. From money to time to talent, growth and scale require evaluating reshaping a company’s strengths around its growth plan; the Haydon’s will take us inside the trade-offs they considered as they built one of the country’s fastest-growing brands.

Neil Kimberley is the Chief Strategy Officer for Essentia Water, and one of the main hands guiding the company’s route from natural products mainstay to a powerhouse multi-channel brand that set the pace in the premium hydration set. Kimberley will discuss how brands can determine the timing and shape of their growth strategy.

Jamie Borteck is the founder of JCB Growth Ventures. During his interview with BevNET editor in chief Jeff Klineman, he’ll dig into some of the tactics that helped propel sales and marketing teams at companies like Grillo’s, Food Should Taste Good, and Justin’s from niche brands to high-demand consumer phenomena.

After our talks, it will be time for discussion: speakers will join with attendees for a virtual Q and A and networking period to share expertise on audience-specific topics. This Insider-only event is another part of the Supercharge series, designed to give brands insights they can apply on the topics that can help businesses succeed.

We’re excited to have you join us next month at Supercharge: Growth & Scale on Thursday, September 9th from 3p.m to 5p.m. ET. Registration includes access to the virtual venue, which features live presentations, a networking portal and instant video replay. Registration is included for BevNET & NOSH Insiders. For non-Insiders, you can purchase a subscription for $49 per month or an event-only ticket for $275.

Register for Supercharge: Growth & Scale to access live presentations and networking on September 9th, as well as instant replay post-event.

Have a topic you want to explore at an upcoming Supercharge event? Please reach out and we’ll do our best to add it to our calendar.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the virtual Supercharge event series.

About Supercharge

Supercharge is a virtual event series designed to provide actionable takeaways for operators of food and beverage businesses. Each three hour event dives into topics critical to growth within the industry, and creates networking opportunities between experts and brands to spark partnerships beyond the virtual platform.