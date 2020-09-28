SuperCharge D2C: Breakout Sessions and Miyoko

After the main stage presentations, Supercharge D2C’s Roundtable Breakout sessions allow event attendees the chance to focus on specific areas of the D2C experience and ask questions directly to subject matter experts, speakers, and even their peers.

Taking place from 3:30 to 5:00 on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Roundtables will feature main stage speakers Betsy McGinn, Dan Baum, Mike Gammarino, Dean Eberhart and Krishna Kaliannan in their own Zoom rooms for extra tips and follow-up questions from the audience. They’ll be followed by a series of specialized experts who can optimize a variety of aspects of your D2C game, from best practices on Shopify, Cold Chain shipping, optimized packaging that can even act as a core marketing element, and so-called “conversational commerce” — text-based ordering. Additionally, investment bankers from Whipstitch Capital will be on board to look at how investors regard D2C-based businesses and revenue.

Registered attendees will be able to access breakout rooms from the event page on Tuesday, and will be able to ask questions directly of room leaders. Additionally, if you’re interested in connecting with any of our speakers, reach out through our Matchmaking feature to share your information.

Also, because we love to have brands teach each other, we’ve added one more case study to our Supercharge: D2C lineup for Tuesday — Miyoko Schinner, a D2C pioneer in the cold chain space. Shinner, who took her brand of plant-based dairy from a web store into a significant brick-and-mortar footprint, will share the best practices she learned from her experience developing Miyoko’s Creamery both online and from its transition into physical stores. Her case study explains the ways that the role of the D2C channel changes as a brand matures, and she offers tips on how to manage an online store as part of an omnichannel environment.

We can’t wait to have you join us on Tuesday at Supercharge: D2C, starting at 1 p.m. ET on BevNET.com and NOSH.com. All subscribers are welcome to register, and there are last-minute sponsorships available as well. If you are not subscribed, please subscribe to BevNET and NOSH to access free regisration. Event only tickets are also available.