Citizen Chef, Citizen CPG: Fighting Food Insecurity Together

The livestream will appear here. Refresh this page at 3:20pm ET.

BevNET and NOSH Virtually Live Summer 2020 continues for its second day with over 1,000 food and beverage professionals in attendance. While the majority of the discussions are exclusively available to attendees, the final main stage presentation featuring Tom Colicchio is free for everyone to watch at 3:20pm ET. Set a reminder to tune in.

NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg will sit down for a fireside chat with Tom Colicchio. The Chef & Owner of Crafted Hospitality, The Jersey Tomato Co. Ambassador and Food Activist has been the owner of several award winning restaurants in New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Colicchio became an advocate for solving issues of hunger and food insecurity after serving as a producer on the documentary “A Place at the Table.” Now known as the “Citizen Chef,” Colicchio is a mainstay in Washington D.C. advocating for a food system that offers all Americans access to affordable, healthy food.

Colicchio will discuss his own path of becoming aware of the issues facing some Americans in their own food access, and where he sees the problems in our current food system. He’ll offer attendees advice on how to marry running a business with being an advocate and suggestions as to how to move the industry forward towards a more equitable place.

If you’d like to catch the full day of conversations, networking and virtual showcases, you can subscribe to BevNET and NOSH and claim your registration to gain access to the virtual platform. Additionally, day one sessions will be available for all registered attendees to rewatch.