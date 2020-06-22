Last Chance to Sign Up Before Virtually Live

There are only mere hours until the launch of BevNET & NOSH Virtually Live on June 23 and 24, and that means there’s only a little time left to sign up to subscribe and attend. The virtual platform is now open and attendees have already started filling out their profiles and networking. Here are some potentially business-altering reasons you should join them:

Six Main Stage sessions will help attendees navigate leadership during crisis, branding, and cultural forces that are changing the food and beverage business.

Thirty Breakout sessions ranging from consumer and product data intensives to the very basics of fundraising, trade spend, and design; tracks will cover marketing, cannabis, emerging spirits categories, digital engagement and D2C sales to help brand leaders prepare for what’s next.

Hangout in the networking lounge to discover new partnership opportunities and see who’s online, utilize the chat and Q and A capabilities during sessions to contribute to the conversation and get your questions answered, and tune into lunch and coffee breaks featuring interviews with attendees.

Bring the trade show to your home office and explore virtual booths in the Partner Showcase and Brand Showcase. Watch videos, ask questions, and download sales sheets and resources to learn more about the products and services you’re interested in.

Connect one-on-one with other food and beverage professionals through direct messaging, chat opportunities, VCard and personalized profiles for nearly 1,000 attendees through the Engagez virtual event platform.

Catch up with the BevNET and NOSH team and get your questions answered at the Help Desk.

Home Bar Happy Hour presented by ForceBrands and Cooper Spirits will take place on Tuesday, June 23 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm ET. Join in to unwind after a busy first day at the virtual conference.

Check out the full agenda and join us! We can’t wait to see you — and we can’t wait to share this amazing learning and networking program with you. Subscribe to BevNET and NOSH today and claim your registration.