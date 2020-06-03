Speed Date Your Next Investor at Virtually Live Summer 2020

Even while working from home offices, food and beverage businesses continue to adapt, evolve and grow — and many are seeking investment to support that growth. Deals are still being sought and transactions are still going through. To connect emerging brands with a group of investors who can support their fundraising efforts, the BevNET & NOSH Virtually Live Summer 2020 two-day event will feature structured investor speed dating sessions to spark new business partnerships.

On Tuesday, June 23rd and Thursday, June 24th from 11:45am to 12:30pm and 12:30pm to 11:15pm ET, emerging brands will have the opportunity to have five-minute 1-on-1 virtual meetings with potential investors who specialize in CPG. Each brand will have the opportunity to speak to up to 5 investors within the time block. Confirmed investment firms include Blueberry Ventures, Encore Consumer Capital and UBS Financial Services with more to be announced.

Brands have the opportunity to choose their top three choices for meetings, but slots are first-come, first-served and at the discretion of the investor. Brands must also be registered for the Virtually Live event — either attending as a subscriber to BevNET and NOSH or as a paid event attendee — in order to participate.

Apply for Investor Speed Dating >>

Investor speed dating is a feature of the larger Virtually Live Summer 2020 event on June 23 and 24. The two-day event welcomes food and beverage professionals to attend from their homes to connect and to share knowledge. It features top flight main-stage speakers, topical small group discussions and additional structured networking opportunities.

