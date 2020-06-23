The Black Experience in the Food and Beverage Business Kicks Off Virtually Live

BevNET and NOSH Virtually Live begins with a look at the food and beverage business from the perspective of Black entrepreneurs and employees. The forty-minute conversation is available for all industry members to watch, listen and learn.

Four industry innovators are leading the morning session; Jomaree Pinkard, the CEO & Co-Founder of Hella Cocktail Co.; Edzra Gibson, the VP of Brand Marketing at good2grow; Denise Woodard, the Founder & CEO of Partake Foods; and Austin Stevenson, the Chief Innovation Officer at Vertosa.

Designed as both a listening session and a way to point toward possible solutions to systemic racism within the industry, the panel will draw from the participants’ varied professional backgrounds for a frank conversation intended to provoke thought, identify race-based challenges within the business environment, and begin the hard work of changing it for the better.

This first mainstage panel kicks off the two-day Virtually Live Summer 2020 and is free to the public. We invite you to join the rest of the conversations over the next two days. Register for Virtually Live to access the additional 40+ sessions, explore new partners, check out the brand showcase and engage in virtual networking with 1000+ food and beverage professionals.

