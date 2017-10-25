BevNET Live Winter 2017: CEO Strategy From the Hottest Category: Cold Brew

Cold Brewed Coffee is the fastest-growing category in the beverage business, and during this winter’s BevNET Live the leaders of premier companies in this highly competitive space will join us to outline their views on business and strategy.

This look at the battle for share and sales in an explosive category will be a key part of the lineup during BevNET Live’s Winter edition, which takes place on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

During different segments, attendees will hear from Califia Farms’ CEO Greg Steltenpohl, David Burwick, the CEO and president of Peet’s Coffee, Chris Campbell, Chameleon Cold Brew’s CEO, and Todd Carmichael and Kyle O’Brien, the CEO and EVP who are guiding La Colombe.

These executives’ thoughts on innovation, expansion, acquisition, and operational excellence go beyond the coffee category — they offer a lens on how beverage entrepreneurs can think about competition and the unique qualities that define their own products and initiatives as they battle to grow their own kingdoms within the larger store. As consumer demands change and new categories ignite new opportunities, this look at an undisputably sizzling product class will serve as a crash course in pathways to scale and succeed.

Alongside this category focus on cold brew, BevNET Live will continue its best-in-class mix of high value content, including hot brands, investors, retailers and strategy sessions, while also giving attendees the chance to network and meet with their own future partners and associates. Throughout the event, BevNET’s mix of networking segments and content will create an atmosphere of sharing and strategy, as well as suspense, in the shape of the always-entertaining competition, the New Beverage Showdown.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2017 takes place on December 4 and 5 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Attendees are able to access the expertise of investment professionals on ways to attract funding, successful brand owners about their inspiring stories, retail and distribution gatekeepers on growth strategies and industry advisors on sales, marketing, and branding challenges. BevNET Live offers extensive and in-depth programming and networking with other attendees and the BevNET.com community, which has spent more than a decade dedicating itself to careful reporting on the fast-moving beverage industry. More than just a conference, BevNET LIVE includes exclusive offerings including the BevNET Live Expo, the New Beverage Showdown, a Sampling Bar option for all attendees, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs, and more.