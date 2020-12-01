Pete Marino Added to BevNET Live Winter 2020 Speakers; Full Agenda Available

The past year has seen the launch of a new “total beverage company”: Molson Coors. Behind a fast-growing roster of non-alcoholic beverage products, distribution and sales deals, partnerships and innovation, the company has begun to exert itself as a potential power within the soft drinks business.

BevNET Live Winter 2020 – taking place on Dec. 7-9 — will feature an interview with the man in charge of that exertion, Pete Marino, Molson Coors’ President of Emerging Growth, Pete Marino. The longtime beer industry stalwart has moved fast since Molson Coors announced its intention, bringing in innovation partner L.A. Libations and greenlighting new products and initiatives at a rapid clip.

During a conversation with Marino, BevNET Live attendees will have the chance to explore the extent of Molson Coors’ ambitions and the implications it has for entrepreneurs within the larger beverage industry, with an eye toward assessing its potential as a partner or competitor to existing entities.

Marino is one of several new speakers — along with a series of surprise guests — who have been added to the lineup, which has now been posted. The event will begin with an on-demand Beverage School, including live Q and A availability with experts on Dec. 7. Incorporating networking platforms like Speed Dating, along with strong content, BevNET Live will help provide attendees with the tools they need to start the new year with new knowledge and confidence, even amidst a turbulent 2020.

Registration for BevNET Live — and NOSH Live, held Dec. 14 to 16 — is included for BevNET and NOSH subscribers*. Non-subscribers may purchase a ticket for $275.

* Registration is included for all active BevNET & NOSH subscribers excluding those with monthly individual subscriptions. Those subscribers are eligible to upgrade to an annual plan to access the event. Contact subscriptions@bevnet.com for more information.

Sponsorships are still available for both BevNET Live and NOSH Live. Contact sales@bevnet.com to learn more.