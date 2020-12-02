Taste Radio Goes Live With Fitness Icon And Beverage Entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld

One of the biggest names in fitness and personal development is coming to BevNET Live.

BevNET is pleased to announce a special live and interactive edition of its Taste Radio podcast featuring actor, fitness icon and entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld at BevNET Live Winter 2020. A globally recognized authority in personal fitness, Steinfeld recently extended his “Body By Jake” brand into beverages with the launch of Don’t Quit, a line of meal replacement drinks developed in partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and brand incubator L.A. Libations.

Steinfeld will sit down with Taste Radio editor and producer Ray Latif on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5 PM ET for a conversation that will explore his background as an innovator and entrepreneur, how he identifies synergies and alignment with consumer brands, the process by which he evaluated the protein/meal replacement drink space and how the partnership with KDP and L.A. Libations evolved from concept to market-ready brand.

The interview will be recorded live via Zoom and viewers will be invited to submit questions to Steinfeld throughout the conversation.

Registration for BevNET Live — and NOSH Live, held Dec. 14 to 16 — is included for BevNET and NOSH subscribers*. Non-subscribers may purchase a ticket for $275.

* Registration is included for all active BevNET & NOSH subscribers excluding those with monthly individual subscriptions. Those subscribers are eligible to upgrade to an annual plan to access the event. Contact subscriptions@bevnet.com for more information.

Sponsorships are still available for both BevNET Live and NOSH Live. Contact sales@bevnet.com to learn more.