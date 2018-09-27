BevNET and NOSH Present: The First Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage

BevNET and NOSH present: The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, a new half-day forum, hosted on Saturday, December 1st, the weekend between NOSH Live and BevNET Live.

The forum will bring to entrepreneurs from across the CPG industry the opportunity to focus on the intersection of food and beverage companies with the fast-growing cannabis industry — one with the potential to reach $25 billion by 2025, according to a study by New Frontier Data. The massive interest in — and approaches to — the incorporation of Marijuana, Hemp, THC and CBD as functional ingredients in food and beverage brands is shared by new companies and existing brands alike. Nevertheless, there is still much to understand and much more that is undefined in an industry that is being created on international, federal, state, and local levels simultaneously.

Designed to help the the industry define and strategize around the potential of this new category, the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage invites both cannabis companies and food and beverage companies to go beyond their curiosity and explore how the markets will merge as cannabis products proliferate. Whether companies are looking to develop new products, further existing businesses, or just be more knowledgeable about the space, the forum provides expert insight into sourcing and quality control, regulatory and legal issues, retail strategy, investment, marketing and consumer education, packaging requirements and more.

The half-day forum, on Saturday, December 1st, will be hosted at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the venue for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live. Taking place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and followed by an industry mixer, the event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

Come discover how your company can move forward in this space and if it’s the right time to jump in. BevNET and NOSH’s weekend cannabis industry event is not ready to sell tickets just yet, but when we are you can be the first to know.

Once made available, here’s how tickets will work: Attendees who have signed up for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live will receive complimentary registration to the Cannabis Forum. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket of $499. Professionals who can only attend the Cannabis Forum can purchase a ticket for $999 per person.

If you’re interested in attending NOSH Live, on November 29th and 30th, and/or BevNET Live, on December 3rd and 4th, early registration savings ($200 discount per ticket) expire next month, on Friday, October 19th.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will return to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California on December 3rd and 4th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, December 2nd at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH hosts conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers.

NOSH events are two-day, cutting-edge industry conferences that drive valuable industry connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to growing CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all star roster of speakers.

The next conference takes place on November 29 and 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. A Boot Camp for new brands and entrepreneurs will take place on Nov. 28 as part of the event.