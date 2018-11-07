Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage: Agenda Announced

We’re excited to share the full agenda for the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH.

Food and beverage companies are looking at the cannabis space as a huge opportunity, while cannabis companies are seeking to forge partnerships with food and beverage companies to bring both CBD and THC into the market. It’s a big opportunity, and our deep dive into that space will take place on Dec. 1 at the Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica, Calif.

12:30 PM-1:00 PM Cannabis Forum Registration & Networking

1:00 PM-1:05 PM Intro and Welcome Remarks

1:05 PM-1:40 PM Panel: Building a Cooperative Industry

Adam Miron, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, HEXO

Hesaam Moallem, President, CEO, Director, Charlotte’s Web

Errol Schweizer, Co-Founder & Partner, mood33

Evan Eneman, Co-Founder, Casa Verde Capital

1:40 PM-2:05 PM Rolling Out the Numbers – Jessica Lukas, VP, Consumer Insights, BDS Analytics, Inc.

2:05 PM-2:30 PM Cannabrand Profile I: Evo Hemp

Ari Sherman, Co-founder, Evo Hemp

Jourdan Samel, Co-Founder & CEO, Evo Hemp

2:30 PM-3:00 PM Regulatory Overview – Cassia Furman, Attorney, Vicente Sederberg LLC

3:00 PM-3:30 PM Networking Break

3:30 PM-3:55 PM A Cannabusiness Example – J. Smoke Wallin, President, Vertical

3:55 PM-4:15 PM Cannabrand Profile II: Sprig – Michael Lewis, CEO, Sprig

4:15 PM-4:40 PM Best Scientific Practices – Will Kleidon, Founder & CEO, Ojai Energetics

4:40 PM-5:00 PM Cannabrand Profile III: Good Bites Group – Angelica Xavier, Founder, Good Bites Group

Beyond the names and companies, the day will push these thought-leaders and entrepreneurs to address the key questions that lie at the intersection of food, beverage, and cannabis products. Together, we’ll explore the following important issues, methods, strategies, and more:

How should food and beverage brands look at the existing and future regulatory landscape around the cannabis business?

What’s it like to start a food or beverage business using CBD or THC as a key ingredient?

Why would an entrepreneur start using those ingredients within an existing brand platform? How do they do it?

How do the investment platforms surrounding cannabis look at emerging brands?

What are the best practices for identifying reliable suppliers and for working with them to create potentially scalable products?

Where are the potential challenges for brands, suppliers, and investors in this emerging space?

Designed to work as both a complement to ongoing BevNET Live and NOSH Live events and as a standalone for entrepreneurs solely interested in the cannabis space, the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage will also feature networking opportunities, q and a, and the chance to build lasting partnerships in this still-evolving arena.

Taking place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica, and followed by an industry mixer, the event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

How to Attend

Attendees who have signed up for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live will receive complimentary registration to the Cannabis Forum. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2018 will return to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California on December 3rd and 4th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, December 2nd at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH hosts conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers.

NOSH events are two-day, cutting-edge industry conferences that drive valuable industry connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to growing CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all star roster of speakers.

The next NOSH Live Winter 2018 conference takes place on November 29 and 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. A Boot Camp for new brands and entrepreneurs will take place on Nov. 28 as part of the event.