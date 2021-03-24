Supercharge: Marketing & Branding Virtual Event on April 20

The virtual world is a busy one and so we’re in frantic preparation to rush out our next Supercharge event for April 20. This one-day event will provide a concise but impactful look at the key trends influencing marketing and branding strategies for food and beverage brands.

Supercharge virtual events are designed to provide actionable takeaways for CPG entrepreneurs, along with the opportunity to ask questions and network with speakers, experts, and other food and beverage pros. During the event you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the conversations, led by BevNET Editor-in-Chief Jeff Klineman and topic experts, and then jump into a live meeting to follow up with your questions. After a few hours you can walk away with a new outlook and partnerships for your business.

We’ll be releasing our hand-picked packet of sessions on marketing and branding basics and strategies before the end of the week; speakers and panelists are on their way.

We’re excited to have you join us next month at Supercharge: Marketing & Branding. Registration is included for BevNET & NOSH subscribers. For non-subscribers, you can purchase a subscription for $49 per month or an event-only ticket for $275.

Register for Supercharge: Marketing & Branding on April 20.

Have a topic you want to explore at an upcoming Supercharge event? Please reach out and we’ll do our best to add it to our calendar.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the virtual Supercharge event series.

About Supercharge

Supercharge is a virtual event series designed to provide actionable takeaways for operators of food and beverage businesses. Each three hour event dives into topics critical to growth within the industry, and creates networking opportunities between experts and brands to spark partnerships beyond the virtual platform.