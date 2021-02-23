Supercharge: Sales & Operations Event on March 16 and 17

This year’s first Supercharge online conference will delve into one of the most important relationships inside any food or beverage company: the intersection of Sales and Operations.

Supercharge: Sales & Operations will take place on March 16 and 17, with content presentations on March 16 and networking, including Speed Dating, Breakouts, and other small group discussions on March 17.

Food and Beverage brands devote massive amounts of time, energy, and money to hiring and developing sales strategies and unique supply chains — but if those two departments can’t work together, they can completely ground you right when you’re ready to take off.

Without understanding between Sales & Operations, brands can easily overpromise and under-deliver; similarly, they can fail to take advantage of opportunity to crank up production and accelerate into market leadership. Planned innovation strategies can be left on an island as demand for core products flow around them, while overselling can lead to out-of-stocks.

Supercharge: Sales & Operations will help entrepreneurial food and beverage companies learn the common language and areas where these disciplines intersect, outlining strategies where teams can build for success rather than undermine process.

Speakers Include:

Tony Bass, VP of Sales, King Arthur Baking Co.

Janis Abbingsole, VP of Operations, King Arthur Baking Co.

Will Madden, Senior Partner, Whole Brain Consulting

Zach DeAngelo, CEO, Rodeo CPG

We’re excited to have you join us next month at Supercharge: Sales & Operations. Registration is included for BevNET & NOSH subscribers. For non-subscribers, you can purchase a subscription for $49 per month or an event-only ticket for $275.

Register for Supercharge: Sales & Operations on March 16th and 17th.

Additional Supercharge events will be announced for 2021. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event series. Contact us if you’re interested in learning more.

About Supercharge

Supercharge is a virtual event series designed to provide actionable takeaways for the founders, key employees, and associates of entrepreneurial food and beverage businesses. Each two-day event dives into topics critical to growth within the industry, and creates networking opportunities between experts and brands to spark partnerships beyond the virtual platform.