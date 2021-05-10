BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp: Free Business Event for Food & Beverage Brands

Boot Camp, presented by BevNET & NOSH, will take place next month to help lay the foundation for early-stage food and beverage brands. The virtual education series will drop a new lesson each day from Tuesday, June 1st to Monday, June 7th and culminate with a live networking event on Tuesday, June 8th.

Each business day, from June 1st to June 7th, registered Boot Camp attendees can tap into lessons on fundraising, formulation, operations, branding and marketing, or sales and distribution strategies. Through the virtual event venue, attendees can watch each presentation on-demand as well as access the networking portal to direct message with fellow attendees.

On Tuesday, June 8th, we’ll build on the pre-released presentations and initial conversations. The one-day live event will bring the content to life with a live panel, networking sessions, and expert round tables, allowing attendees to dive deeper and engage in discussion with speakers and their fellow entrepreneurs.

In an effort to support emerging brands as they grow, this is a free opportunity for the entire food and beverage community, but prior registration is required. You do not need to be a BevNET & NOSH subscriber to access the presentations leading up to or during the live event. Once the live event venue is closed, video playback will require a subscription to BevNET & NOSH.

Beyond startup mode? Virtually Live takes Boot Camp conversations to the next level. The two-day event on June 22nd and 23rd moves beyond operations and getting off the ground. Food and beverage brand executives from companies of all sizes, along with industry gatekeepers attend the event. A BevNET & NOSH subscription or event-only registration is required to attend.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the virtual Boot Camp event.

About Boot Camp

Boot Camp presented by BevNET & NOSH is a virtual education series for early-stage food and beverage brands and industry newcomers. The program is designed to help lay the foundation for success, creating opportunities to learn the tools and create the connections needed to scale and grow within the competitive food and beverage industry.