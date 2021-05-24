BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp Speakers Revealed for June 2021 Free Educational Event

BevNET and NOSH welcome food and beverage startups from across the internet to enjoy a free dive into many of the most important tactical considerations that face CPG entrepreneurs with the release of the Boot Camp Education Series for food and beverage companies.

Each day from June 1-7, registered attendees will receive access to 15 different videos covering the basics of product development, packaging, sales, distribution, and marketing that are vital to the successful operation of a startup in the food and beverage business. On June 8, a special live panel discussing fundraising for food and beverage startups will be held at 3 p.m. ET, followed by round tables that gather all of our experts for live Q and A.

In order to pack the most information possible into the week for both BevNET’s and NOSH’s constituencies, some videos will deal with areas specific to food brands or to beverage brands (e-commerce, packaging decisions), while the majority will address universal areas of need, like trademark concerns.

Speakers include some of the industry’s most in-demand experts and companies, including McGinn E-Comm Consulting, Unioncrate, JPG Resources, C.A. Fortune and Cartograph. The event is sponsored by Cascadia Managing Brands.

The complete list of Boot Camp speakers includes:

Betsy McGinn, CEO & Founder, McGinn E-Comm Consulting

Shastri Mahadeo, Founder & CEO, Unioncrate

Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands LLC

Amy Usiak, Business Partner, JPG Resources

Chris Moe, President & Co-Founder, Cartograph

Kirk Visola, Creative Director / Founder, Mind the Front

Trent Moffat, Owner, Gotham Brand Managers

James Curley, Co-Founder, EVP Sales, Spinning Wheel Brands

Kate Weidner, Founder & CEO, SRW

Billy Medof, COO, Procure Analytics

Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner & CEO, C.A. Fortune

Allison Roseman Hagey, Partner, Braun Hagey & Borden LLP

This is a free event, although after June 8 a BevNET and NOSH subscription will be required for replay.

Beyond startup mode? Virtually Live takes Boot Camp conversations to the next level. The two-day event on June 22nd and 23rd moves beyond operations and getting off the ground. Food and beverage brand executives from companies of all sizes, along with industry gatekeepers attend the event. A BevNET & NOSH subscription or event-only registration is required to attend.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the virtual Boot Camp event as well as Virtually Live.

About Boot Camp

Boot Camp presented by BevNET & NOSH is a virtual education series for early-stage food and beverage brands and industry newcomers. The program is designed to help lay the foundation for success, creating opportunities to learn the tools and create the connections needed to scale and grow within the competitive food and beverage industry.