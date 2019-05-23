BevNET Live Afterparty: Same New York City, New Venue

BevNET Live Summer 2019 is almost here — 20 days to be exact.

So we’re excited to bring the Afterparty back to New York City. Powered by ForceBrands and sponsored by Giannuzzi Group, our new venue is conveniently located next to the main event. We invite conference attendees to stop by after the day one program ends and enjoy adult beverages and light appetizers.

The Afterparty is from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on June 12th at the Hudson Terrace, located at 621 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036. Industry newcomers and veterans will gather for both introductions and reunions, along with discussions about innovation, investment and partnership, and maybe even a laugh or two. It is an exclusive opportunity for registered attendees of BevNET Live, so a conference badge and valid I.D. will be required at entry.

We know the night of day one will be a blast, a lively addition to the conference’s two days of networking and main stage presentations from a-listers at Oatly, Amazon, and Bodyarmor. The BevNET Live Summer 2019 agenda was released this week, showcasing top-flight speakers as well as emerging beverage brands through the New Beverage Showdown and Sample Bar.

Join us and the hundreds of beverage industry companies already registered for this signature event. Have strategic conversations about partnership with the decision makers that can bring your company to the next level.

You must be a registered attendee of BevNET Live Summer 2019 to participate. Don’t miss out, register today for BevNET Live.

If you’re looking for additional exposure, the chance to shine a spotlight on your company is available through Afterparty sponsorship.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12 and 13. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.