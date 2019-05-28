BevNET Live: Beverage School Startup Education on June 11

Beverage School is a half-day educational session on June 11th, in the afternoon prior to the main BevNET Live Summer 2019 event. This additional, mini-course is free to BevNET Live attendees and provides a jumpstart for early-stage beverage startups and industry newcomers by taking a look at the basics of operating and growing a beverage company.

As a preview to the next two days of industry case studies and networking, Beverage School allows beverage entrepreneurs to get up to speed and ask questions. Attendees benefit from entry-level content and 1-on-1 time with experts during round table networking. This summer’s agenda dives into e-commerce, design, brokers, fundraising and regulatory issues.

Beverage School begins at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, June 11th in the Green Room 42 within the Yotel Hotel at 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036. It’s open to all brands attending BevNET Live Summer 2019, which will be held the following two days, June 12th and 13th, at the Metropolitan West.

Here is the BevNET Live Summer 2019 Beverage School agenda:

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Beverage School Registration & Networking

12:30 PM – 12:40 PM: Welcome Remarks – Martín Caballero, Managing Editor, BevNET

12:40 PM – 1:10 PM: The Entrepreneur’s Life – Nat Noone, Founder & CEO, Wave Soda

1:10 PM – 1:40 PM: Beverage Design – Best Practices with Kelly Criswell, Chief Creative Officer, the GRO Agency

1:40 PM – 2:10 PM: Brokers and the Natural Channel – Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands

2:10 PM – 2:40 PM: Selling Online – Betsy McGinn, Founder, McGinn eCommConsulting

2:40 PM – 3:00 PM: Networking Break

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Legal and Regulatory Issues to Watch – Justin Prochnow, Partner, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM: Fundraising Basics – Brad Barnhorn, Independent Board Member & Advisor

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Round Table Networking

All speakers listed above will have small group table discussions.

Beverage School is included with a ticket to BevNET Live Summer 2019, but separate registration is required. Attendees of BevNET Live can register for Beverage School through their BevNET Live attendee portal.

If you want to attend the Beverage School, you must register for BevNET Live on June 11th and 12th in New York, NY. Only 15 days remain until the event and 500+ beverage professionals are registered for the industry leading conference. Register today to secure your seat.

