BevNET Live: Dirty Lemon’s Founder Wants to Be Your Tech Guru

The modern lifestyle has evolved in rhythm with the digital age, but the modern beverage business hasn’t kept up. That’s why, at BevNET Live Summer 2019, Iris Nova Founder & CEO Zak Normandin, will discuss technological solutions that beverage companies can use to gain an edge in the industry.

Iris Nova, the parent company of DIRTY LEMON and The Drug Store, has become a leader as a tech-enabled beverage company, launching on Instagram and capitalizing on connected shoppers by communicating the way they do — through texting. Normandin, meanwhile, has continued to disrupt the way CPG businesses launch, create and communicate. As an expert food and beverage product designer, he has reinvented the traditional retailing model by utilizing direct-to-consumer SMS-based ordering and delivery. DIRTY LEMON, a line of functional premium beverages, and The Drug Store, a cashierless retail concept based on the honor system, allow consumers to purchase beverages or ask questions by simply sending a text. This model has opened the door to a personalized two-way conversation, allowing for rapid product innovation, testing and feedback.

Focused on the way people, brands and technology interact, Normandin will look at both Iris Nova and outside businesses to show how technology can allow brands to overcome disconnects in marketing, sales, distribution, and other areas of the industry.

Joining him on stage will be two dozen more top speakers from the beverage industry, including Mike Repole, the co-founder of Bodyarmor and Vitaminwater, and Orion Melehen and Aaron Hinde, the co-founders of LifeAid. Also on the program are networking and sampling opportunities, such as the Beverage School startup session on June 11, and the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition.

Early registration savings end next week on Friday, April 26th! Register now to save $200 per ticket.

If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Additional information can be found on the BevNET Live Summer 2019 website. Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12 and 13. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.