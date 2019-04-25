BevNET Live: How Amazon Wants to Help You Grow

Amazon disrupted traditional retail — but while it’s shaking up store formats, it’s also hoping to help beverage brands grow their sales. Kyle Walker, Amazon’s Head of New Business Strategy, joins the BevNET Live Summer 2019 speaker lineup to break down how the company plans to accomplish that goal.

With thousands of products sold on Amazon, brands can easily be lost in the mix. Walker will explore the ways that Exclusive, a portal featuring innovation products from emerging brands, and Launchpad, a program providing startup education and support, will set brands up for success and help accelerate their growth.

Walker, who has experience with both brick-and-mortar and online merchants, will also explain the best practices for brands that are hoping to increase their presence and performance with Amazon. Attendees will walk away with actionable takeaways they can apply to their Amazon strategy and get their products into more carts.

At BevNET Live the program will go beyond e-commerce, featuring insights into technology, millennials, lessons learned and future trends. Presenting these are industry all-stars from Oatly, Bodyarmor, LifeAid, Iris Nova, Koia, and more. And off-stage attendees will have plenty of time for networking and sampling through the Beverage School startup session on June 11, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

If you plan on attending, time is running out to save. Early registration pricing expires tomorrow Friday, April 26th! Register now to save $200 per ticket.

For companies interested in generating additional industry exposure, limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Additional information can be found on the BevNET Live Summer 2019 website. Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12 and 13. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.