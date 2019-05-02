BevNET Live: How Vital Proteins Built Its Brand Online

BevNET Live will feature a chance to learn the e-commerce ropes from a business that built its brand online. By optimizing its digital presence and using consumer data to connect to its target audience, Vital Proteins has defined a new space in the nutritional marketplace for powdered collagen, and is fast establishing itself as a player in the RTD space as well. Kurt Seidensticker, the company’s Founder and CEO, joins the BevNET Live Summer 2019 roster to share how Vital Proteins built its business, digitally.

Having successfully grown a number of companies within the e-commerce space, Seidensticker will bring his two decades of experience and passion for health and wellness to the stage. He’ll explore how beverage brands can win online through data-driven marketing and strategic thinking.

Seidensticker, a former rocket scientist turned businessman, will discuss the connection Vital Proteins has formed with its online consumers and how it has helped the brand’s extension into brick and mortar stores and ready-to-drink beverage and shot formats. He will also share best practices for finding, acquiring and deploying consumer information to develop channel strategy, innovation plans and reliable revenue.

At BevNET Live we’ll explore both the online brand experience as well as the platform experience, with the Head of New Business Strategy for Amazon Launchpad presenting on ways Amazon is looking to help food and beverage startups grow. Also on the BevNET Live speaker lineup are leaders from Oatly, Bodyarmor, LifeAid, Iris Nova, Koia, and more.

Sampling and networking are also a focus at BevNET Live, with additional opportunities like the Beverage School startup session on June 11, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

