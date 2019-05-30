BevNET Live: Meet the New Faces of Beverage VC

There are more emerging beverage brands in the marketplace than ever before. How do they find the funding to support growth and compete with the big guys? Founding partners from TGZ Capital, M3 Ventures and LivWell Ventures will take the BevNET Live Summer 2019 stage next month to provide their take on the future of beverage and how it will be impacted by consumer trends.

Coming into the space with experience in health and wellness, consumer, or online launch arenas, these up-and-coming investors will discuss their recent investments in fast-growing beverage brands like C4, Recess, WTRMLN WTR and more:

Tracy Dubb is the Co-Founder of M3 Ventures, a VC firm focused on all things health and wellness that was founded in 2015 and already has two funds. M3 Ventures has a diverse portfolio that features healthy beverage brands like Mooala, WTRMLNWTR and Wandering Bear Coffee, and is focused on building brands that are life-enhancing and tap into the Gen Z and Millennial generations.

Bryan Bulte is the Managing Partner of LivWell Ventures, a family office venture firm based in Austin, TX that focuses on health, performance and wellness. Bulte has invested in over 40 companies from a wide array of industries, with a focus on technology and consumer packaged goods, including beverage brands Weller, Lemon Perfect and Yerbae, among others.

Patrick Finnegan is the Founding Partner of TGZ Capital, and at the age of 21 he is one of the youngest venture capitalists in the game. He has already invested in over 40 companies, including MatchaBar and Bulletproof, with the goal to help brands become Gen Z and Millennial focused lifestyle brands.

Alongside this panel, next month’s BevNET Live will feature more than twenty top speakers from the beverage industry, including industry veterans like Mike Repole and Bill Weiland, as well as brand leaders from Oatly and Weller. Also on the program are networking and sampling opportunities, such as the Beverage School startup session on June 11, and the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition.

