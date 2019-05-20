BevNET Live Summer 2019 Agenda Released

We’re excited to release the official agenda for BevNET Live Summer 2019, which returns to the Metropolitan West in New York City in just 22 days.

Packed with beverage industry veterans and thought leaders, the agenda is curated to tackle the challenges faced by companies within the beverage industry and provide insight into the future. We’ll explore opportunities for growth in beverage and beyond, tap into brands that are resonating with their target consumers, provide ways to optimize operations through technology, and share proven strategies to push forward product innovation and sales numbers. Program highlights include the following features:

Bodyarmor and Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole will answer questions and share information focused on strategies that companies can deploy as they grow from explorer brands to challenger status and on to category leadership.

Bill Weiland, the founder & CEO of Presence Marketing, and a managing partner with BIGR Ventures, will give his expert take on how he picks out industry winners – both for retail and for investment.

LIFEAID co-founders Aaron Hinde and Orion Melehan will provide insight into how they leverage subcultures like Crossfit to activate their user groups and expand beyond them.

Founders of Dirty Lemon and Vital Proteins will each give their take on the digital world, discussing ways to find an edge with technology and best practices to build a brand online.

Three millennial entrepreneurs from rising brands Koia, Tea Drops, and Kitu Life will share their unique perspectives on a marketplace that is favoring functional products and honest branding.

Oatly’s U.S. general manager Mike Messersmith will discuss how the company emerged on top — and the ways it fueled the out-of-hand demand in the first place.

Kyle Walker, Amazon’s Head of New Business Strategy, will break down how the company plans to help beverage brands grow their sales.

John Simmons, the CEO and Co-Founder of Weller, will provide an inside look at the emerging CBD beverage category, and Jessica Lukas from BDS Analytics will present a five year projection of the cannabis beverage market.

Next month’s agenda also puts a spotlight on investment and distribution trends within the beverage industry, as well as showcases innovative brands through the New Beverage Showdown 17 pitch competition and Sample Bar experience.

As a bonus, alongside the two-day program, early stage brands have an additional opportunity for education and networking the day prior to the main conference. On Tuesday, June 11th, Beverage School will feature expert presentations and roundtable discussions to set new beverage entrepreneurs up for success.

In the BevNET Live crowd will be beverage brands, investors, incubators, retailers, suppliers and service providers who are looking to build industry partnerships. Hundreds of beverage professionals have already registered and the list of registered companies is available to view.

With only 22 days until the conference, time is running out to register. Secure your seat at the leading conference for the beverage industry.

