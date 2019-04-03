New Beverage Showdown 17: Beverage Startups Rise to the Challenge

The beverage industry continues to evolve with new categories, fresh ideas and innovation from forward-thinking entrepreneurs. New Beverage Showdown 17, presented by Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, returns to BevNET Live this June to give startup founders a platform to pitch their beverage brand to the industry.

The New Beverage Showdown welcomes entrepreneurs who are ready to impress the industry with their products and brand story. The esteemed judges’ panel, live audience of industry professionals, and online viewers will witness the competition, eager to see which beverage will rise to the top.

On the first day of BevNET Live, semifinalists have two minutes to prove to the judges and audience that they belong in the finals. Each participant will receive instant and valuable feedback from the judges’ panel, but only a handful will be selected to return to the stage on day two. Finalists will then deliver a longer presentation aimed at taking home the championship title.

Respected beverage industry experts, investors, and retailers from Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Flood Creative have judged the competition. The group will determine which of the brands deserves the grand prize – a $10,000 advertising package – and notoriety within the industry.

The New Beverage Showdown is where emerging beverage brands are discovered. Pitching allows founders to move conversations at the conference beyond “who are you and what do you do” to “let’s talk business.” Step into the spotlight and open the door to strategic conversations and partnerships that can help you reach your goals. Present the winning pitch and join the ranks of past champions like: Health-Ade Kombucha, Grady’s Cold Brew, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and Hoplark HopTea.

Rise to the challenge and present your brand to the industry at BevNET Live, June 12 and 13 in New York City. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Apply Now for New Beverage Showdown 17 >>

Learn from past competitors and perfect your pitch by rewatching New Beverage Showdown 16 presentations from BevNET Live Winter 2018 in Santa Monica.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. A Beverage School for new companies will be held on June 11 as a part of the BevNET Live conference. Early registration pricing ends this month on Friday, April 26th.

Questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, New York on June 12 and 13. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.