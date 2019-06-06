New Beverage Showdown 17: Meet the Semifinalists and Judges

In just six days the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition kicks off BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City, which means it’s time to reveal the New Beverage Showdown 17 semifinalists, and judges, who will take the stage.

The New Beverage Showdown, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., is an integral piece of BevNET Live and the beverage industry’s leading pitch competition. It showcases the innovative and promising up-and-coming beverage brands and provides case studies for attendees to learn from and spark new ideas.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will step into the spotlight for the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, June 12th. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and sample their products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback and commentary. A group of six finalists will then be announced at 12:10 PM. The final presentations will take place the following day, Thursday, June 13th, and a new group of judges will pick the winner at the end of the day.

Now, let’s meet the players. This summer’s semifinalists are promising brands from a variety of categories, including herbal tonics, coffee, sparkling waters, mixers, botanicals, tea, and cannabis-infused beverage.

New Beverage Showdown 17 Semifinalists:

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for New Beverage Showdown 17 will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes for a successful beverage brand.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Bill Ford, Group Director, Venturing & Emerging Brands

Mari Johnson, CMO, High Brew Coffee

Filipp Chebotarev, COO/Partner, Cambridge Companies SPG

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, CEO, BevNET

Kellam Mattie, VP of Marketing and Innovation, VEB

Dan Gluck, Managing Partner, Powerplant Ventures

Lee Robinson, Director – Dairy & Beverage, Whole Foods Market

It’s not all up to the judges. BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers can cast their vote, which is weighted by attendance. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round receives a guaranteed seat in the finals and the tally will be utilized to assist judges in their decision-making.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown 17 will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Tio Gazpacho, Rise Brewing Co., Simply Soupreme, Bear Squeeze and Grady’s Cold Brew.

