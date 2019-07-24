Replay Mainstage Presentations from BevNET Live Summer 2019

The complete lineup of mainstage presentations from BevNET Live Summer 2019 is now available to watch on the BevNET YouTube channel. More than 650 beverage founders and executives gathered in New York City last month for the leading beverage industry conference.

On day one a special group of industry leaders discussed the importance of adaptation and evolution. Carrying this message were respected brand leaders including Mike Repole, the co-founder of BODYARMOR, Mike Messersmith, the U.S. General Manager of Oatly, Zak Normandin, the founder & CEO of Iris Nova, and John Simmons, the co-founder of Weller, who all explored ways evolution fuels rapid growth and helps brands overcome challenges. Joining them were new faces of beverage venture capital who shared insights into their unique investment strategies, as well as Bill Weiland, the founder & CEO of Presence Marketing, who discussed industry trends and picked his projected winners.

On day two conversations tackled important opportunities, challenges and changes facing the entire industry. To set the stage, Nick McCoy from Whipstitch Capital shared investment patterns seen within the industry, and how that is impacting beverage brands. Founders from Vital Proteins, LIFEAID, Koia, Kitu Life and Tea Drops then took the stage to explore how they are taking advantage of the opportunities created by e-commerce, millennial consumers and fitness subcultures. Presentations also covered alternative distribution and retail opportunities through Hudson News Distributors and OTG, and the emerging cannabis beverage market and its potential positioning five years hence.

The New Beverage Showdown 17, presented by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., also took place on the main stage. Cann, a cannabis-infused “social tonic”, won the summer competition and industry bragging rights. All semifinal and final New Beverage Showdown 17 presentations are also available to view on the BevNET YouTube channel.

View the BevNET Live Summer 2019 agenda for the full list of presentations from the two-day conference.

Next up: BevNET Live Winter 2019 returns to beautiful Santa Monica, CA on December 9th and 10th. Register today to access the Loews room black, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis and always sells out!

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

