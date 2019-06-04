Roll Up Extra Cannabis Knowledge with BevNET Live and the Cannabis Forum Next Week

CBD, THC, Hemp. Cannabis-derived ingredients are quickly being adapted for the consumer packaged food space, specifically within food and beverage. We’ll talk about it and how it impacts your business at both BevNET Live and the Cannabis Forum next week in New York City.

Looking to add CBD to your beverage? Is it right for your product, and do your consumers care? The best way to explore the space: a first-hand account of someone that has taken the leap and a data wizard who knows everything about the cannabis market numbers and where they’re headed.

John Simmons, the Co-Founder of Weller, is a beverage veteran who launched his company with a line of hemp-infused snacks, then entered the beverage space earlier this year with the launch of its flavored zero-calorie sparkling waters infused with 25 mg of full spectrum CBD. On day 1 of BevNET Live Simmons will provide a report from the front lines as he and his company navigate the evolving industry.

Building upon Simmons’ look at the past and present, Jessica Lukas, the VP of Consumer Insights at BDS Analytics, Inc. will bring the conversation to the future on day 2 of BevNET Live. Lukas will pull from leading market research and consumer insights to provide projections of what the next five years looks like for beverages infused with cannabis.

For those who want a deeper dive, stay an extra day. The day after BevNET Live, on Friday June 14th, the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage presented by BevNET and NOSH provides a full-day of cannabis content from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC.

The Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 agenda features industry trailblazers from Kiva Confections, CAN CAN Cleanse, Cannabiniers, 99th Floor and New Frontier Data who will explore growth strategies, best practices, brand case studies and more. Plenty of time will be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry.

BevNET Live and the Cannabis Forum take place next week in New York City and are quickly approaching. 550+ beverage professionals are already registered for BevNET Live, including many that are staying for the Cannabis Forum the following day.

Limited seats remain for BevNET Live! Register today to secure your seat. Attendees of either BevNET Live or NOSH Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the BevNET Live Summer 2019 and Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 websites. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12 and 13. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Tuesday, June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About Cannabis Forum

The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH, invites food and beverage professionals to navigate an ambiguous cannabis market and explore how it could impact their businesses. The one-day forum is taking place on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036.