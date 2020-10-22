BevNET Live Winter 2020: Virtual Format, True Connection

In a year of uncertainty and struggle, it’s hard to find steadiness and positivity. That’s why we are bringing BevNET Live Winter 2020 straight to you. On Dec. 7, 8 and 9, we’ll join together to touch base with the leaders of the beverage industry as they pour energy and advice into our group.

The virtual event will run from 12PM to 3PM EDT each day, and will mix high-profile speakers and informative panels with special networking opportunities, including interactive breakout discussions and Speed Dating, our direct connection service for brands and their community. BevNET will maintain our mission to offer the community the opportunities it needs to build together, to learn together, and to succeed together.

“As a team, we knew that the key to moving our organization through the adversity of the past year lay not just within us, but within the community of entrepreneurs whom we serve,” said BevNET CEO and Founder John Craven. “At the cusp of the new year, we’re honored that we’ve been able to sustain and grow that community. Our events will continue to fulfill that community’s needs for connection and growth. And while we hope to return to in-person events in 2021, we’re continuing to move forward with industry-leading virtual events and networking.”

BevNET’s signature Beverage School program will take place on Monday, December 7 as a pre-day and will feature a mix of expert-led education seminars and opportunities to interact with our instructors and the BevNET team.

Tuesday’s programming will begin with an interview on decision making and leadership with HINT CEO Kara Goldin. BevNET Live will look to the coming year with presentations on the market outlook for investment, innovation, and key opportunities and trends that will enable growth within the entrepreneurial beverage segment.

Registration for BevNET Live — and NOSH Live, held Dec. 14 to 16 — is included for BevNET and NOSH subscribers*. Non-subscribers may purchase a ticket for $275.

* Registration is included for all active BevNET & NOSH subscribers excluding those with monthly individual subscriptions. Those subscribers are eligible to upgrade to an annual plan to access the event. Contact subscriptions@bevnet.com for more information.

Sponsorships are still available for both BevNET Live and NOSH Live. Contact sales@bevnet.com to learn more.